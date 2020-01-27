Two independence statements in a week shows SNP don’t care about anything else

Responding to the SNP’s latest plans to push forward with another independence referendum, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“It appears one statement on independence this week was just not enough so the SNP are now planning two. You would think the SNP didn’t care about anything else.

“The SNP seem determined to repeat the mistakes of Brexit rather than learn from them.

“With so much going wrong with public services in Scotland the SNP should be focussing on fixing the NHS, schools and police.”