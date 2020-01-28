Record high temporary accommodation figures “shameful”

Responding to new official statistics showing there are a record number of households now living in temporary accommodation, including a 6% year-on-year increase in children (rising 426 to 7,252), Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton commented:

“These new statistics are shameful.

“Living in uncertain temporary accommodation can take a huge toll on people’s mental and physical health. It can seriously disrupt children’s development too.

“Scotland needs a social rent revolution to help fix the housing market. Building more warm homes for social rent would re-establish it as a valid long-term option for people, and help drive down prices elsewhere in the housing system.

“If the Scottish Conservatives cared then they would also be putting pressure on Boris Johnson to end the punishing social security policies which are putting people at greater risk of homelessness.”