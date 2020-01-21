Sturgeon stoking up separatists but ignoring health and education

Commenting on Nicola Sturgeon’s planned statement calling for another independence referendum, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Yet again the Scottish Parliament is being used to showcase Nicola Sturgeon’s separatist agenda when it should be discussing how to tackle crises in education and mental health.

“If Nicola Sturgeon wants to use her time stoking up her own activist base, she should go and join a march and leave governing to someone else.

“From the economy to social care, Scotland faces serious challenges ahead. Scottish Liberal Democrats are clear that none of these will be solved by wasting more time on another independence referendum.”