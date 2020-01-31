Sturgeon statement will be met with universal frustration

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said

"The SNP Leader’s statement will be met with almost universal frustration.

“People who want the division to stop will be dismayed that Nicola Sturgeon wants yet more constitutional arguments after years of Brexit and independence.

"Independence supporters will feel let down with promises of yet more talking shops and a spin-job. This was supposed to be a game changing speech but all it’s changed is the name of the pointless talking shop.

"The priority should be working together in partnership to reform the United Kingdom and keep us close to our European friends and neighbours.”