Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Sturgeon neglecting public services as she pushes for independence again

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement of a new constitutional document tomorrow, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Even with Boris Johnson as her recruiting sergeant, the nationalists still failed to get 50% of those who turned out to vote to back them, never mind the population as a whole.

“You could drive a truck through the holes in Nicola Sturgeon’s case for independence. She still can’t say for sure what currency she would use, whether there will be a hard border with England or what she will do about the decade of spending cuts her own growth commission say it would require.

“Our message to the SNP is clear, stop neglecting mental health, education and policing and get back to the day job.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies