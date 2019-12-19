Sturgeon neglecting public services as she pushes for independence again

Responding to Nicola Sturgeon’s announcement of a new constitutional document tomorrow, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Even with Boris Johnson as her recruiting sergeant, the nationalists still failed to get 50% of those who turned out to vote to back them, never mind the population as a whole.

“You could drive a truck through the holes in Nicola Sturgeon’s case for independence. She still can’t say for sure what currency she would use, whether there will be a hard border with England or what she will do about the decade of spending cuts her own growth commission say it would require.

“Our message to the SNP is clear, stop neglecting mental health, education and policing and get back to the day job.”