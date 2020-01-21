Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Student debt more than doubles on the SNP’s watch

Commenting on the new Audit Scotland briefing paper on student loans which shows that student debt has more than doubled between 2011 and 2018-19, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

“The SNP were elected on a commitment to replace loans with grants and to "dump the debt". These statistics confirm the very opposite has happened. Student debt has soared on the SNP's watch while bursaries and grants have been decimated, hitting people from lower-income backgrounds hardest.

“While students are striving to get an education, they are facing major question marks over how to support themselves.

“The Scottish Government must repair the system of bursaries and grants, helping students secure a minimum income level without forcing them into more debt.”

