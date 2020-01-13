Scottish Labour are utterly adrift

Commenting on the latest turmoil in Scottish Labour, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Richard Leonard’s authority was undermined in the election by Jeremy Corbyn. Now he has been undermined by his own Executive in Scotland. It begs the question: is anyone listening to the Leader of the Scottish Labour Party?

"Scottish Labour have been utterly adrift on constitutional questions for years now and senior politicians and activists going tit-for-tat on Twitter is not going to restore them to relevance.

"With independence supporters once again in the minority at the recent election, Scottish Liberal Democrats are clear that it's time to get on with fixing crises in health and education."

“Who knows what Labour’s position is.”