Review of curriculum must make Scottish education the best again

Commenting on the full review of Scotland’s curriculum announced by the Cabinet Secretary for Education, Scottish Liberal Democrat education spokesperson Beatrice Wishart MSP said:

“Something has gone wrong in Scottish education. We have plummeted down the international rankings.

“Teachers workloads are intolerable. There has been continuing confusion about the responsibilities of Education Scotland. Abolishing the survey of literacy and numeracy when the results declined, to replace it with new national testing, has made it harder to see what is really going on.

“The SNP should not be allowed to hide behind this inquiry. There are things it can do now to help make Scotland’s education the best again.”