Rennie: SNP should ignore independence and help to build a federal future

Commenting on Boris Johnson’s letter to the First Minister refusing another independence referendum, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“The 2012 Edinburgh Agreement ensured that there was a legal, fair and decisive vote on independence. The nationalists lost, but rather than spend the subsequent years fixing crises in health and education, they have ignored domestic policy and carried on obsessing over independence.

“The undemocratic first past the post system gave the SNP a majority of MPs, yet the proportion of people backing independence is still no higher than it was in 2014. The Scottish Liberal Democrats are on the side of the majority of people in Scotland do not want another independence referendum.

“What this country needs is a government that is focused on delivering excellent public services and a federal UK that ensures that power is shared across the whole of the country.”

