Rennie: Scottish Trends shows poor performance in health and education

Commenting on the new briefing from Scottish Trends which shows that between 2006 and 2018 Scotland fell five places in the Index of Social and Economic Wellbeing, a change which is attributed to “the relatively poor Scottish performance, in terms of education and health”, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Scotland is a great place to live but our government has failed to get to grips with fundamental challenges facing our economy and our society.

“Rather than spend more years distracted by the prospect of an independence referendum, the Scottish Government should be focusing on tackling serial failings in health and education. Unless there is a change of approach we will continue to fall further behind our international compatriots.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have laid out proposals for supporting our overworked teaching staff, expanding mental health provision so that everyone can get the support they need and addressing the crisis in social care. This is the kind of vision and focus that Scotland needs.”