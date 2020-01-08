Rennie: Conservatives must own Brexit economic damage and diminished international stature

Commenting on today’s debate on the EU Withdrawal Bill in the Scottish Parliament, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“Scottish Liberal Democrats were clear that we would oppose Brexit in all its forms and that is what we will do. I still believe and will continue to make the case that we should make Brexit stop.

“There is now an important role to play in challenging, cajoling and scrutinising the government.

“Brexit has already damaged our economy and diminished our place in the world. The Conservatives must own this now.”