New analysis shows “serious and sustained” A&E slump

Posted by Media Team | Updated

New analysis published today by the Scottish Liberal Democrats has shown a “serious and sustained” slump in A&E performance in the second half of 2019, with average weekly performance compared to a year earlier worsening by 3.5% and 250 extra people per week waiting over 8 hours.

The new analysis, comparing A&E performance in the second half of 2019 to the second half of 2018, shows:

  • Performance against the four-hour target has been worse every week
  • Each week, on average, 247 more people have waited over 8 hours
  • Each week, on average, 84 more people have waited over 12 hours
  • The fall in year-on-year performance reached a peak of 7.6% at the end of November

 

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

 

“The First Minister makes a song and dance about Scotland’s NHS performing better, but what she neglects to mention is that performance has tanked on her watch.

 

“This new analysis proves there has been a serious and sustained slump in A&E performance in the last six months. Waiting times have been markedly worse than last year, and the impact is that 250 extra patients a week are waiting painfully long to be seen.

 

“This is yet more evidence that the Scottish Government’s Waiting Times Improvement Plan, published 14 months ago, has utterly failed to have the desired effect.

 

“NHS staff are working around the clock but they aren’t getting anywhere close to the support and resources they need. The new workforce plan published this week – more than a year late – must be more successful.

 

“Liberal Democrats also urgently want to see new mental health practitioners introduced in every A&E, available 24/7, to alleviate the pressure on existing staff and get people the treatment they need quickly.”

