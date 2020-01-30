Mental health patients trapped in hospital

Commenting on a new report from the Mental Welfare Commission which highlights that a third of patients in specialist mental health rehabilitation wards have had their discharge from hospital delayed, often because of a lack of appropriate accommodation and social care packages in the community, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“For patients who have already been through so much, it must be crushing to discover that just when you believe you are ready to return to your community and your family, your exit is denied because support services outside of a hospital setting are just not there.

“The SNP promised to eradicate delayed discharges in 2015 but all the evidence points to problems deepening.

“The Health Secretary has only just published the integrated workforce plan, a year late. It must now make a difference, particularly in social care and mental health where there are crises. People can’t afford for it to be added to the pile of other failed plans and strategies.”