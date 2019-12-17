Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

McArthur: Transport and heating emissions “rampant”

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to new official annual analysis of Scotland’s Carbon Footprint showing the footprint from private motoring and household heating both increasing (by 2.1% and 2.9% respectively), Scottish Liberal Democrat energy spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP commented:

“There is no room for manoeuvre on the climate emergency. Our carbon footprint should be reducing across the board. Instead, transport and heating emissions are rampant.

“Liberal Democrats have a radical and credible plan to tackle the climate emergency, including making all new cars and small vans electric by 2030. We also want to see an emergency ten-year programme to reduce energy consumption from all buildings, cutting emissions, reducing fuel bills and ending fuel poverty.

“There is no time for any more distraction or free passes.”

