McArthur comments on latest IT project overspend

Responding to the Auditor General finding a major ICT project at Disclosure Scotland was delivered 18 months late and at twice the original budget, Scottish Liberal Democrat justice spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP commented:

“This is yet another IT calamity under the SNP, to be added to the likes of the failed i6 policing project, NHS 24 and the CAP system that caused turmoil for farmers.

“While this system is now just about up and running, at significant extra cost and time, too many other public agencies are still relying on dysfunctional IT, including the national force.

“The SNP Government now needs to demonstrate how it is sharing the learning from these failures so that more projects don’t suffer similar fates.”