Long overdue report must address risk of future Queensferry Crossing closures

Commenting on the closure of the Queensferry Crossing, Scottish Liberal Democrat MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP, whose Edinburgh Western constituency contains the southern end of the bridge, said:

“Three years after it was opened the bridge is still not complete. It is still without ice monitoring equipment, so staff are having to make do with binoculars.

“With icy chunks crashing to the deck, this is clearly not sustainable.

“Forth Crossing Bridge Constructors and Transport Scotland need to finish the job and publish the long awaited and heavily delayed One-Year Review into all other aspects of the bridge that might contribute to future closure.”

On the possibility of using the Forth Road Bridge as an alternative route, Mr Cole-Hamilton added:

“I have asked the Transport Secretary about the possibility of using the Forth Road Bridge as a contingency. He said that this would be possible for future crossing closures, but right now the South bound lane of the Forth Road Bridge has been entirely dug up and the traffic management system needed to direct cars on to the north bound carriageway would take until this evening to establish.”