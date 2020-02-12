Johnson and Sturgeon must “get a grip” and ensure COP26 happens in Glasgow

Scottish Liberal Democrat MP Alistair Carmichael has today called on the UK and Scottish Governments to “get a grip” and ensure that the COP26 conference happens in Glasgow, as reports suggest that officials have begun probing alternative venues in London.

Mr Carmichael said:

“It’s pathetic that when an opportunity arises to put Scotland at the forefront of the fight against climate change, all our two governments can do is bicker and snipe.

“Boris Johnson and Nicola Sturgeon need to get a grip, put personal and political enmity aside and work together to make COP26 happen in Glasgow. It is a national embarrassment that our two governments can’t work together when the eyes of the world are on us.

“There is no Planet B. If the Scottish and UK Governments cannot organise a climate change conference, what chance do we have of stopping the climate emergency?”