Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Households feel the chill as fuel poverty rises

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the news that the percentage of people living in Fuel Poverty increased between 2017 and 2018, Scottish Liberal Democrat energy spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP warned of the “mammoth” task ahead.

619,000 households were estimated to be in fuel poverty in 2018, compared to 583,000 in 2017. Levels of extreme fuel poverty were again higher in rural areas (17%) compared to urban areas (10%) in 2018.

Commenting, Mr McArthur said:

“1 in 4 households are still feeling the chill and numbers have increased for the first time in five years. That upturn shows that there is no room for complacency from ministers.

“Last year’s Fuel Poverty Act made important changes to how we define and measure fuel poverty. But now the real work starts – and there is clearly a mammoth task ahead.

“Fuel poverty won’t just be willed away. Even in absence of the full strategy, there is no reason why resources cannot be targeted towards the groups that are consistently worst affected – those in remote rural and island communities.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies