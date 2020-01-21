Households feel the chill as fuel poverty rises

Responding to the news that the percentage of people living in Fuel Poverty increased between 2017 and 2018, Scottish Liberal Democrat energy spokesperson Liam McArthur MSP warned of the “mammoth” task ahead.

619,000 households were estimated to be in fuel poverty in 2018, compared to 583,000 in 2017. Levels of extreme fuel poverty were again higher in rural areas (17%) compared to urban areas (10%) in 2018.

Commenting, Mr McArthur said:

“1 in 4 households are still feeling the chill and numbers have increased for the first time in five years. That upturn shows that there is no room for complacency from ministers.

“Last year’s Fuel Poverty Act made important changes to how we define and measure fuel poverty. But now the real work starts – and there is clearly a mammoth task ahead.

“Fuel poverty won’t just be willed away. Even in absence of the full strategy, there is no reason why resources cannot be targeted towards the groups that are consistently worst affected – those in remote rural and island communities.”