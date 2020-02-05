Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Health bosses must begin “arduous task” of restoring trust in NHS Tayside

Responding to the Independent Inquiry into Mental Health Services in Tayside which warns of “a breakdown of trust in many aspects of the provision of mental health services in Tayside” and makes 51 recommendations for improving services, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“It took persistent campaigning from Gillian Murray and others for the Government to take this issue seriously and I pay tribute to their hard work under tough circumstances.

“At the heart of this review is a question of trust. Patients, staff and families have been badly let down.

“Ministers and health bosses must now begin the arduous task of rebuilding that precious trust. That starts with accepting these recommendations and putting in place a plan to deliver them within a sensible timescale.

“Scottish Liberal Democrats have continually warned that mental services across the country are under pressure and argued for new mental health staff in every A&E, GP surgery and police station to reduce the burden on patients and staff.”

