Health and education neglected due to SNP independence obsession

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on today’s votes in the Scottish Parliament, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“This is a sad week for pro-Europeans but I am proud of my party’s efforts to stop Brexit. We stood up for our principles, even when it meant standing alone.

“It is absolutely baffling that the SNP have learned nothing from Brexit. Their answer to leaving an economic and social union of 40 years is to leave another closer, more tightly integrated union too. They are a party of barriers and division, when we need unity and collaboration more than ever.

“While the SNP debate independence, we are seeing health, education and the police struggling to get by. This is the true cost of the SNP’s independence obsession.”

