Ferguson ferry failure sees vessels “less than half built”

Commenting on today’s rural economy and connectivity committee at which it was revealed that two delayed CalMac ferries are "significantly less than half built”, £100m over budget and likely to be three years overdue, Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Mike Rumbles MSP said:

“This has been a catastrophic failure. For £110m we have got two half finished hulks and a lot of red faced officials.

“The Scottish Government need to come clean on what due diligence was done before a contract worth tens of millions was dished out.

“Right now there is no evidence that any lessons have been learned or that a nationalised shipyard will be run efficiently and effectively. This needs to be rapidly addressed.”