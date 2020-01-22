Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Ferguson ferry failure sees vessels “less than half built”

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Commenting on today’s rural economy and connectivity committee at which it was revealed that two delayed CalMac ferries are "significantly less than half built”, £100m over budget and likely to be three years overdue, Scottish Liberal Democrat transport spokesperson Mike Rumbles MSP said:

“This has been a catastrophic failure. For £110m we have got two half finished hulks and a lot of red faced officials.

“The Scottish Government need to come clean on what due diligence was done before a contract worth tens of millions was dished out.

“Right now there is no evidence that any lessons have been learned or that a nationalised shipyard will be run efficiently and effectively. This needs to be rapidly addressed.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies