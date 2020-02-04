December figures show worst ever A&E performance

Responding to confirmation that in December 2019, four, eight and twelve hour waits at A&E were the worst on record, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said:

“The SNP Health Secretary said that she would turn round years of decline, but these figures confirm that she has spectacularly failed.

“We can only have a health service that delivers for patients and staff if we are prepared to put in the resources to make that happen.

“Liberal Democrats have consistently asked for new mental health practitioners in every A&E, available 24/7, to alleviate the pressure on staff and get people the treatment they need quickly. It is time the Scottish Government delivered, and it should take this opportunity in the budget later this week.”