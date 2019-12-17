Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

Cole-Hamilton: NHS workforce plan a victim of SNP independence obsession

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP has today branded waits for cancer treatment “shameful” as new statistics show just two NHS boards are meeting the critical waiting time target.

Statistics published today by ISD Scotland show 83.3% of patients started treatment within the 62-day standard during the quarter ending September 2019.

The 62-day standard was only met by NHS Lanarkshire and NHS Tayside.

Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex-Cole Hamilton MSP said:

“The Scottish Government’s record on cancer waits is shameful, with very little improvement. Far too many people are experiencing agonising waits.

“The bad news for patients is the SNP don’t even expect to meet this target until 2021 - nearly ten years after it was originally set.

“It's absolutely critical that the Health Secretary acts now so we see improvements to the system much quicker than that. Speedy diagnosis and access to treatment are essential to improving someone's chances of survival. The Scottish Government must urgently increase capacity in cancer detection and treatment to deliver the care that people need."

