Cole-Hamilton: Changes to health board leadership must be more than deckchair shuffling

Responding to a series of changes to health board leadership announced by the Health Secretary, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton said:

"A number of health boards have experienced a fraught time in recent months. These changes must be more than a shuffling of deckchairs.

"Having the right leadership in place will be a major part of restoring patient trust and improving performance.

"To reassure patients the Health Secretary should set out a clear timeline for when she expects to see improvements take effect."