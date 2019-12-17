Cole-Hamilton: A&E performance shows staff need more support

Responding to the news that performance against the A&E waiting time target remains at one of its lowest points in the past 2 years, with just 82.6% of patients treated within 4 hours, 884 patients waiting over 8 hours and 278 patients waiting over 12 hours, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

“NHS staff are working around the clock but they aren’t getting anywhere close to the support and resources they need. They were promised an Integrated Workforce Plan by the Health Secretary but it only arrived yesterday – more than a year late.

“They now need to see this latest plan make a difference – something the SNP’s flagship Waiting Times Improvement Plan has utterly failed to do. Liberal Democrats also want to put new mental health practitioners in every A&E, 24/7, to alleviate the pressure on existing staff and get people treatment quickly.”