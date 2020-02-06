Budget needs to do more to support local government and the environment

Commenting on this afternoon’s budget statement, Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Willie Rennie said:

“This is a budget that is going to need substantial revisions.

“We need to see serious efforts to support local government, the police, mental health, nursery education and the environment.

“In particular, councils are buckling under pressure. The services they manage have been scraped back and back by years of underfunding and this budget doesn’t deliver a fraction of the funding they need to get things back on track.

“The budget also needs to remove any spending on work on independence at a time when we need stability and public services need as much funding as possible.

“Liberal Democrats will work constructively with others to ensure that these key areas are properly funded but this is not a budget we can support in its present form.”