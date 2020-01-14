A&E waiting time performance falls

Responding to the news that performance against the A&E waiting time target has fallen to 81.8% of patients treated within 4 hours, compared to the 95% target, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

“A&E waiting times are suffering a serious and sustained slump. The Government has not reached its own target since July 2017.

“The SNP Government celebrated producing a waiting times recovery plan but it doesn’t appear to be having any impact. Waits are now longer. To make matters worse, ministers have only just published the workforce plan a full year late.

“NHS staff are working around the clock but they aren’t getting anywhere close to the support and resources they need. Liberal Democrats have consistently campaigned for new mental health practitioners in every A&E, available 24/7, to alleviate the pressure on staff and get people the treatment they need quickly.”