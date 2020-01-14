Scottish Liberal Democrats In the UK. In the EU.

A&E waiting time performance falls

Posted by Media Team | Updated

Responding to the news that performance against the A&E waiting time target has fallen to 81.8% of patients treated within 4 hours, compared to the 95% target, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

“A&E waiting times are suffering a serious and sustained slump. The Government has not reached its own target since July 2017.

“The SNP Government celebrated producing a waiting times recovery plan but it doesn’t appear to be having any impact. Waits are now longer. To make matters worse, ministers have only just published the workforce plan a full year late.

“NHS staff are working around the clock but they aren’t getting anywhere close to the support and resources they need. Liberal Democrats have consistently campaigned for new mental health practitioners in every A&E, available 24/7, to alleviate the pressure on staff and get people the treatment they need quickly.”

Share this post on social media:

Sign in with Facebook, Twitter or Email.
Become a Member

Become a Member

Join the Liberal Democrats today from as little as £1 a month and help us demand better for our future.
Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Donate to stop Brexit, stop independence and build a brighter future

Scotland needs strong, liberal voices, now, more than ever. Donate today and help elect more Scottish Liberal Democrat MPs, MSPs and Councillors

Find out more about our Leader Willie Rennie and our team of Scottish Liberal Democrats.
Scottish Liberal Democrats

If you enter your details on this website, the Liberal Democrats, locally and nationally, may use information in it, including your political views, to further our objectives, share it with our elected representatives and/or contact you in future using any of the means provided. Some contacts may be automated. You may opt out of some or all contacts or exercise your other legal rights by contacting us. Further details are in our Privacy Policy at www.libdems.org.uk/privacy.

Hosted by NationBuilder. Published and promoted by and on behalf of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, 4 Clifton Terrace, Edinburgh, EH12 5DR

Published and promoted by Mike Dixon on behalf of the Liberal Democrats, 8-10 Great George Street, London, SW1P 3AE. Hosted by NationBuilder.

Volunteer    Donate    Donation Eligibility    Terms and Conditions    Accessibility    Privacy and Cookies