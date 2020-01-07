24 operations a day cancelled during November

Responding to the news that 724 operations were cancelled during November due to capacity or non-clinical reasons, the highest figure for a year, Scottish Liberal Democrat health spokesperson Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP commented:

"24 people per day are having their operations cancelled through no fault of their own, causing disruption and further pain. It’s frustrating for staff too but there simply aren’t enough of them to go around.

“The SNP Government have relied on the goodwill of NHS staff for far too long. There is no part of the health service which isn't under pressure. It is time they got the resources and support they need.

“The Health Secretary has only just published the integrated workforce plan, a year late. It must now make a difference. People can’t afford for it to be added to the pile of other failed plans and strategies.”